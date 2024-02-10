Researchers in the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management are conducting a research study to evaluate the accuracy of multiple body composition, body water, and metabolism techniques. If you are a healthy male or female between the ages of 20 and 50, have consistently engaged in structured resistance training (≥3 times/week) for ≥5 years, and you meet several other criteria, you may be eligible to participate. Everyone who participates will complete one short screening visit, followed by one laboratory visit consisting of body composition (e.g., DXA, BODPOD, etc.), body water (e.g., bioimpedance), and metabolism testing, as well as completing questionnaires. The total time commitment is not expected to exceed 6.5 hours. If you complete the study, you will be eligible to receive the results of your body composition and metabolism testing. Participants completing the entire study will also be eligible to receive $25 payment. If you would like more information or think you may be interested in participating, please let me know or email us at tinsleylabttu@gmail.com.



