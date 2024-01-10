Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, is accepting nominations and applications for membership. If you are an undergraduate student, you must have an overall GPA of at least 3.2 and at least 18 credit hours of Spanish, including a literature or culture course. Graduate students must have at least 6 credits of Spanish at the graduate level with an overall GPA of at least 3.0. If you qualify for membership, please contact the advisor, Dr. Comfort Pratt, at your earliest convenience at c.pratt@ttu.edu . The deadline is October 5. Please contact Dr. Pratt as soon as possible. For information about Sigma Delta Pi, please see the following links: http://www.sigmadeltapi.org/, https://sigmadeltapi.org/blog/awards/undergraduate-study-abroad-awards/, https://sigmadeltapi.org/sigma-delta-pi-internship-grants/, and https://sigmadeltapi.org/blog/awards/graduate-research-grants/ Sigma Delta Pi is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

10/1/2024



Originator:

Comfort Pratt



Email:

c.pratt@ttu.edu



Department:

EDUC Curriculum and Instruction Gen





Categories

Academic

Student Organization

