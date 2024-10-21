We are excited to invite campus partners to participate in our kickoff event for National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week on October 21st. The event will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm in the SUB Courtyard. This engaging event aims to promote healthy choices and educate students about responsible alcohol consumption. We're seeking partners to table and share resources, programs, and support services available to students. If you are interested in participating, please contact Addy.Foertsch@ttu.edu.



10/1/2024



Addy Foertsch



Addy.Foertsch@ttu.edu



Student Union and Activities



Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 10/21/2024



SUB - Courtyard



