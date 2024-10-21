TTU HomeTechAnnounce

National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week Kickoff
We are excited to invite campus partners to participate in our kickoff event for National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week on October 21st. The event will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm in the SUB Courtyard. This engaging event aims to promote healthy choices and educate students about responsible alcohol consumption. We're seeking partners to table and share resources, programs, and support services available to students. If you are interested in participating, please contact Addy.Foertsch@ttu.edu.
10/1/2024

Addy Foertsch

Addy.Foertsch@ttu.edu

Student Union and Activities

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 10/21/2024

SUB - Courtyard

