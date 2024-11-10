Ramzi Aburedwan & Dal'Ouna Ensemble Performance

Created in 2000 when Ramzi Aburedwan lived in Angers, the Dal’Ouna musical ensemble features original compositions as well as a wide range of Arab and Palestinian repertoire, both classical and folkloric. Members of the ensemble come from different regions and take us on a journey through their musical universe.

Their repertoire extends from Egypt to Andalusia, working its way through traditional Middle Eastern music. The group offers a blending of confluences of Oriental and Western music with contemporary and jazzy accents.

The musicians invite us into their world by showing us their music, their poetry and traditions. In this way, they invite us into a journey exploring the sounds of Mediterranean and Arab instruments such as the bouzouk, the oud, and oriental percussion such as the riq, the bendir or the darbuka accompanied by the viola and the accordion.