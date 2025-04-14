The Nutrition Bench-to-Community Engaged Scholars in Texas (Nutrition BEST) Program will fund students from South Plains College (or any other community college) and Texas Tech University (TTU) to engage in bench and/or community-based research focused on community nutrition, agriculture, health, and obesity prevention, all of which are areas of high priority in rural West Texas. Read an article about us!

To participate, students must be:

· A full-time TTU (preferably sophomore or junior) student by the time the program begins.

· Be affiliated with TTU, SPC, or any other community college.

· Interested in food, nutrition, and agricultural areas.

· Interested in entering graduate school or the workforce in food, nutrition, and/or agriculture upon graduation.

· Have a GPA higher than 3.0.

· Committed to actively participating in a one-year (2 academic semesters / Fall to Spring) research and training program at TTU.

· Committed to participating in the evaluation of this project. This includes completing a series of surveys and interviews about your experiences.

Apply by Clicking Here!

Funding for this program is provided by the USDA Research Education and Extension Program for Undergraduate Students (REEU) program (Project #: TEXW-2020-09346).

Students can visit our website to learn more about the USDA Nutrition Bench-to-Community Engaged Scholars in Texas (BEST) Program, or contact Alex.Scoggin@ttu.edu for additional inquiries.