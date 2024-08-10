TTU HomeTechAnnounce

My Hometown and Study Abroad Photo Exhibit Reception
Please join us in celebrating the talented photographers whose work was selected for display in the Study Abroad and My Hometown exhibition. At the reception, we will hear a few words from our juror, Aaron Hegert, and hear the winners be announced. Snacks and drinks will be provided. 
Posted:
10/2/2024

Originator:
Mattie Moriearty

Email:
mattispa@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 10/8/2024

Location:
Texas Tech International Cultural Center

