Please join us in celebrating the talented photographers whose work was selected for display in the Study Abroad and My Hometown exhibition. At the reception, we will hear a few words from our juror, Aaron Hegert, and hear the winners be announced. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
|Posted:
10/2/2024
Originator:
Mattie Moriearty
Email:
mattispa@ttu.edu
Department:
International Affairs
Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 10/8/2024
Location:
Texas Tech International Cultural Center
