Thank you for all you do to contribute to the positive effort in alleviating alcohol abuse and other drug-related problems among our Red Raider community. The Drug & Alcohol Abuse Prevention Programs (DAAPP) Report for Texas Tech University campuses is now available The Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act (DFSCA) requires all institutions that receive funds or any other form of financial assistance under any federal program to adopt and implement a program designed to prevent the possession, use or distribution of illicit drugs and the abuse of alcohol by students and employees.Texas Tech is committed to fostering a campus community that promotes the overall well-being of its community members and is free from illegal drugs and alcohol abuse. The DAAPP provides information about Texas Tech's policies regarding drugs and alcohol, substance abuse prevention programs and services, and other resources for students, faculty and staff.All campus community members should be aware that the unlawful possession, use or distribution of illicit drugs and alcohol on Texas Tech property or as part of any Texas Tech activity is prohibited by law and Texas Tech policy.For Texas Tech University regional campuses, please refer to your campus-specific Annual Security Report for local community resources.Thank you for all you do to contribute to the positive effort in alleviating alcohol abuse and other drug-related problems among our Red Raider community.

