Join Student Union & Activities during our Alcohol Awareness Week Kick off! Help us table in the SUB Courtyard from 11am to 1pm on October 21st. Contact Addy.Foertsch@ttu.edu for more information.

Posted:

10/7/2024



Originator:

Addy Foertsch



Email:

Addy.Foertsch@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 10/21/2024



Location:

SUB - Courtyard



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization