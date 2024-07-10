Do you have a research project looming? Do you have a tricky citation you can’t figure out? Are you doing your homework in the library and could use another set of eyes on your paper?

The Undergraduate Writing Center and TTU librarians are here to help!

Where: Library, first floor, Research Hub, Rm 132

When: every Sunday and Tuesday from 2 – 7 PM

How: Click here to schedule an appointment at the library!

If this is your first time scheduling a writing center appointment, you will need to fill out a short registration form before you book your appointment. You can schedule an appointment with any consultant who is available at the time you would like to work on your writing project.