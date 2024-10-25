TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FREE Hocus Pocus movie night for all staff, faculty, and their families!

Join Staff Senate & Faculty Senate for a FREE showing of the Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” in the SUB Allen Theater on Friday, October 25th.  Doors open at 6:30 pm and the movie starts at 7:00 pm.  The movie run time is 96 minutes.

Costumes are encouraged, but we ask adults to not wear masks. 

Popcorn and a variety of sodas will be available while supplies last. (First come, first serve.)

Please RSVP using link below and check Staff Senate socials for future updates! 

https://forms.office.com/r/VAbJVDtGWC
10/17/2024

Anne King

Anne.King@ttu.edu

Provost and SVP Academic Affairs

Time: 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 10/25/2024

SUB Allen Theater

