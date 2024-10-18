Event: National Day on Writing
Date: October 18, 2024
Time: 2-4 PM
Location: Outside of Weeks Hall, near the TTU Seal
Event summary: Come meet the folks from the Undergraduate Writing Center and the Graduate Writing Center and learn about all the ways we’re working to help you become a better writer. Also, enjoy yummy treats and fun activities:
- chocolate cupcakes (plus a few vanilla and gluten-free)
- Word games (madlibs, word searches)
- Lawn games (Putt-putt, Cornhole, etc.)
- Staff available for conversation and questions
We hope to see you there!