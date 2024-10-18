Event: National Day on Writing

Date: October 18, 2024

Time: 2-4 PM

Location: Outside of Weeks Hall, near the TTU Seal

Event summary: Come meet the folks from the Undergraduate Writing Center and the Graduate Writing Center and learn about all the ways we’re working to help you become a better writer. Also, enjoy yummy treats and fun activities:

chocolate cupcakes (plus a few vanilla and gluten-free)

Word games (madlibs, word searches)

Lawn games (Putt-putt, Cornhole, etc.)

Staff available for conversation and questions

We hope to see you there!