The Writing Centers of TTU’s National Day on Writing is going to be sweet!

Event: National Day on Writing

Date: October 18, 2024

Time: 2-4 PM

Location: Outside of Weeks Hall, near the TTU Seal

Event summary: Come meet the folks from the Undergraduate Writing Center and the Graduate Writing Center and learn about all the ways we’re working to help you become a better writer. Also, enjoy yummy treats and fun activities:  

  • chocolate cupcakes (plus a few vanilla and gluten-free)
  • Word games (madlibs, word searches)
  • Lawn games (Putt-putt, Cornhole, etc.)
  • Staff available for conversation and questions

We hope to see you there!
Posted:
10/17/2024

Originator:
Dustin Florence

Email:
Dustin.Florence@ttu.edu

Department:
Writing Centers of TTU

