Love music? Us too! Music has had a huge impact on popular culture over the years, and this year's inductees are no exception. Join us to learn more about the current inductees, their impact on music and culture, and share any personal stories you have about their influence on you.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 24 (doors open at 5 p.m.) Where: TLPDC Room 150 in University Library Panel presenters: Erin Burns, Josh Salmans, Jake Syma, Sean Scully and Scott Kilburn

Music trivia and some snack provided.

