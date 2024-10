deadline is December 1, 2024

Link to apply: https://charlesbuttfdn.smapply.io/prog/charles_butt_scholarship_for_aspiring_teachers_2025-2026/ Additional information: Who: Current Freshmen and Sophomores who intend to declare their Major as Education. Current Juniors in the TechTeach program as Education Majors. https://charlesbuttfdn.org/what-we-do/statewide-programs/raising-texas-teachers-program/charles-butt-scholarship/about-the-scholarship/ When: The application is open now. Theis December 1, 2024

Posted:

10/10/2024



Originator:

Traci Jimenez



Email:

trajimen@ttu.edu



Department:

EDUC TechTeach TED



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 11/30/2024



Location:

Online



Academic