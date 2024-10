Participants are needed for new research exploring the playstyle of dogs!





To learn more about project participation and enroll your dog in the project, click on the following link: https://bit.ly/playstylestudy





For questions related to the research, contact Dr. Anastasia Stellato at Anastasia.Stellato@ttu.edu or 806-834-8426 or Dr. Nathaniel Hall at Nathaniel.j.hall@ttu.edu or 806-834-8924.

This study has been approved by the Animal Care and Use Committee at Texas Tech University.