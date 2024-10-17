OPEN NOW UNTIL DECEMBER
Microsculpture: The Insect Portraits of Levon Biss
Microsculpture is a ground breaking project by the British photographer Levon Biss that presents insect specimens from the Oxford University Museum of Natural History like never before. These images reveal an unexpected and often breathtaking beauty and make visible the many intricate adaptations to the form of insects — what entomologists call their microsculpture.
Join us on OCtober 18 at 3:30 p.m. for 'Looking at Insects Up Close' lecture with our expert Dr. Jennifer Girón, Curator of Invertebrate Zoology, NSRL.