OPEN NOW UNTIL DECEMBER Microsculpture: The Insect Portraits of Levon Biss Microsculpture is a ground breaking project by the British photographer Levon Biss that presents insect specimens from the Oxford University Museum of Natural History like never before. These images reveal an unexpected and often breathtaking beauty and make visible the many intricate adaptations to the form of insects — what entomologists call their microsculpture. Join us on OCtober 18 at 3:30 p.m. for 'Looking at Insects Up Close' lecture with our expert Dr. Jennifer Girón, Curator of Invertebrate Zoology, NSRL.

October 18 @ 3:30 p.m.

Location: Small Theater in the Museum

RSVP by October 11: https://forms.office.com/r/71TBAUG06Y Posted:

