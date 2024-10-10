Volunteers Needed for Research on
Technology for Senior Consumers
Hospitality and Retail Management, Texas Tech University
We are looking for participants aged 65 and above
to participate in the research.
Do you face any challenges or have needs when shopping for
groceries or clothing? You might be eligible to participate in our
research to share your thoughts and needs regarding assistive
technology.
Participation Involves
•Interview (1 hour): This interview will be audio recorded.
• Short survey (up to 30 minutes)
Location
Our research team will visit your place to conduct the interview and survey
Participants will be compensated ($25 Cash)
This compensation is for your time and efforts in participating in our research.
For More Information
Please contact Dr. Julie Chang at julie.chang@ttu.edu
If you are interested in participating in this research,
please contact us at julie.chang@ttu.edu or sign up through
https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ahjQmzXGywMGMey
This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board (IRB 2024-609).