TechAnnounce
Participants Needed: Volunteers Aged 65 and Above

Volunteers Needed for Research on

Technology for Senior Consumers


Hospitality and Retail Management, Texas Tech University


 

We are looking for participants aged 65 and above 


to participate in the research.

 

 

Do you face any challenges or have needs when shopping for 


groceries or clothingYou might be eligible to participate in our 


research to share your thoughts and needs regarding assistive 


technology.


 

Participation Involves


•Interview (1 hour): This interview will be audio recorded.


• Short survey (up to 30 minutes)



Location


Our research team will visit your place to conduct the interview and survey



Participants will be compensated ($25 Cash)


This compensation is for your time and efforts in participating in our research.



For More Information


Please contact Dr. Julie Chang at julie.chang@ttu.edu



If you are interested in participating in this research,

please contact us at julie.chang@ttu.edu or sign up through

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ahjQmzXGywMGMey

 

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board (IRB 2024-609).
Posted:
10/10/2024

Originator:
MinJung Kim

Email:
MinJung.Kim@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality and Retail Mgmt


