Volunteers Needed for Research on

Technology for Senior Consumers





Hospitality and Retail Management, Texas Tech University





We are looking for participants aged 65 and above





to participate in the research.

Do you face any challenges or have needs when shopping for





groceries or clothing? You might be eligible to participate in our





research to share your thoughts and needs regarding assistive





technology.





Participation Involves





•Interview (1 hour): This interview will be audio recorded.





• Short survey (up to 30 minutes)









Location





Our research team will visit your place to conduct the interview and survey









Participants will be compensated ($25 Cash)





This compensation is for your time and efforts in participating in our research.









For More Information





Please contact Dr. Julie Chang at julie.chang@ttu.edu







If you are interested in participating in this research,

please contact us at julie.chang@ttu.edu or sign up through

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ahjQmzXGywMGMey

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board (IRB 2024-609).