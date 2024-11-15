TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Looking for STEM majors to Volunteer
Need more volunteer hours? Sign up today to be a volunteer at the LISD STEM Challenge on Friday, November 15, 2024 at the Science Spectrum. Undergraduate STEM majors can sign up for three hour shifts or stay all day. Volunteers will help with running and judging the challenges and must provide their own transportation. Sign up here.

