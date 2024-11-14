Parents/caregivers with a child between the ages of 13-17 are invited to participate in a research study to evaluate a seminar series aimed at providing caregivers with some additional tools and strategies to support healthy development, encourage competence, confidence, and responsibility in teens, and help teens connect with others.





If you wish to participate, you will be randomly assigned by chance to participate in either three 90-minute seminars, three 60-minute seminars, or a control group. Regardless of which group you are assigned to, you will be asked to complete three 30–45-minute surveys. Participation in the seminars is free and you will be compensated $25 for completion of the second survey and $30 for completion of the third survey. If you are assigned to either of the seminar groups, you will also be asked to complete a 5-minute survey after each seminar, and you will be compensated and additional $5 for each of these (up to $70 total). Those assigned to the control group will initially only be asked to complete two assessments (up to $55 total), but they will be allowed to participate in the seminars at a later date.





Interested participants can click on the link below or contact the Prevention & Intervention Lab at psychology.preventionandinterventionlab@ttu.edu.





https://ttupsych.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2hQPgWFOK3gCcOG





For questions about this research, please contact Dr. John Cooley at (806) 834-5194. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.