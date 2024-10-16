We are currently looking for apparently healthy men and women. This study will consist of 3 visits to the Texas Tech University Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, Sports Performance Lab. This study will be conducted under supervision from the principal investigator Dr. Yasuki Sekiguchi. The aim of this study is to evaluate the ability of the use of the device to detect blood volume. Estimated total time to complete is 5.0 hr (max), which include being provided set food and fluids on Visit 1, urine, blood, and orthostatic vitals collection on Visits 2 and 3. All participants who complete the study will receive $100. Measurements in this study include urine collection, height and weight, body water content, blood collection, blood pressure, respiration rate, self-selected skin color tone, and hydration measurement from the device. Blood collection may produce discomfort or minor bleeding and the possibility of bruising at the site of the needle puncture.

Study Inclusion Criteria

· Subject is ≥ 18 years of age.

Study Exclusion Criteria

· Subject has a known exposure to COVID-19 and/or has any COVID-19 symptoms within the past 10 days.

· Subject is prescribed cardiovascular medications such as beta-blockers, calcium-blockers, ACE inhibitors, and diuretics.

· Subject has a medical history of heat stroke and/or heat related illnesses within the last 6 months of the study.

If you or anyone you know qualifies for this study and is interested, please send the contact information to dun77277@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University