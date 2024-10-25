Technique Placement Jury Guidelines
- If you want to enroll in a ballet, contemporary, jazz, or hip-hop class in the Spring 2025 term, you must attend the jury for the genre in which you want to enroll.
- To participate in a jury, you must preregister by Friday, October 18th.
- The jury will consist of demonstrations of skills; students must demonstrate competency in these skills in order to advance to the next level of technique. These skills are listed in your syllabus.
- All jury phrasework will be taught on the day of the jury.
- If you are unable to attend your scheduled jury time because of a conflict with another class, an excuse letter from class can be provided for you to by contacting dance.info@ttu.edu prior to Friday, October 18th.
If you are unable to attend your scheduled jury time because of a non-academic conflict, you must submit jury video(s) for the specific technique to dance.info@ttu.edu by Monday, October 21st. Video links will be sent to the students as needed.
Send questions to dance.info@ttu.edu