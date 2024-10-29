Student Organizations and Texas Tech University departments are welcome to sign up for an area/booth to create and host a game/activity for this year’s Tech or Treat on Tuesday, October 29th from 5:30-9:00 pm throughout the Student Union Building. Sign up to participate in this trick or treating alternative for the Lubbock community!

Registration is currently open and will close on Friday, October 23th at 11:59 pm. Activities will be approved in the order they are received. Duplicate activities will NOT be allowed.

Tech or Treat registration form can be found at: https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/submitter/form/start/654546

Please contact Student Activities (806) 748-4708 or email Kristin.a.miller@ttu.edu with any questions.

Tech-or-Treat is hosted by the Student Union Building and Student Activities Board, a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.