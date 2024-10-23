Join the Libraries Scholarly Publishing Team Oct. 23 for a panel discussion with previous recipients of the Libraries Open Access Week Awards.
Panelists include:
- Dr. Lisa Limeri, Assistant Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences
- Dr. Wesley Wehde, Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science
- Dr. David Sears, Associate Professor in the School of Music
- Dr. Ting Lin, Assistant Professor in the Department of Civil, Environmental and Construction Engineering.
For more information, contact Megan Scott, Scholarly Publishing Team Chair, at megan.scott@ttu.edu.