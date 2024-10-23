TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Open Access Week Panel

Join the Libraries Scholarly Publishing Team Oct. 23 for a panel discussion with previous recipients of the Libraries Open Access Week Awards.

Panelists include:

  • Dr. Lisa Limeri, Assistant Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences
  • Dr. Wesley Wehde, Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science
  • Dr. David Sears, Associate Professor in the School of Music
  • Dr. Ting Lin, Assistant Professor in the Department of Civil, Environmental and Construction Engineering.

For more information, contact Megan Scott, Scholarly Publishing Team Chair, at megan.scott@ttu.edu.
Posted:
10/17/2024

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 10/23/2024

Location:
Room 309, University Library

