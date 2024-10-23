Join the Libraries Scholarly Publishing Team Oct. 23 for a panel discussion with previous recipients of the Libraries Open Access Week Awards. Panelists include: Dr. Lisa Limeri, Assistant Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences

Dr. Wesley Wehde, Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science

Dr. David Sears, Associate Professor in the School of Music

Dr. Ting Lin, Assistant Professor in the Department of Civil, Environmental and Construction Engineering. For more information, contact Megan Scott, Scholarly Publishing Team Chair, at megan.scott@ttu.edu.

Posted:

10/22/2024



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 10/23/2024



Location:

Room 309, University Library



