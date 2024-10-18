The Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Program is back for its 2025 cycle! Join us for an online information session with Matthew Klein, the JET Program coordinator from the Consulate-General of Japan in Houston. This annual program offers recent graduates the chance to live and work in Japan, promoting international exchange and cultural immersion.





The JET Program welcomes applicants with a bachelor’s degree in any field, and no prior Japanese language skills or teaching certifications are required. If you're graduating in Fall 2024 or Spring 2025, this is your opportunity to apply!





Please check the time and date! The Zoom meeting ID is 951 1302 7580.