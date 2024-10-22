RRP 1100 is a seminar class geared toward first-year and transfer students. The purpose is to help students build a safe, student-centered community while learning about skills and resources needed to be a successful Red Raider! This course will acclimate you through the transition from high school or your previous college to life at Texas Tech or just provide an opportunity to learn more about living on this campus. It's one hour for 12 weeks, worth one-hour credit on transcript. Talk to your advisor now to add it to your spring schedule!

Email RadierReady@ttu.edu for more information! Posted:

10/22/2024



Originator:

Sarah Propps



Email:

spropps@ttu.edu



Department:

College Readiness





