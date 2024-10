RRP 2100, 3100, and 4100 are all one-hour credit courses that will help you transition through the next stages in your journey as a student as as a professional. Learn budgeting, networking, research, and community-service skills that will translate to your life after Texas Tech. So, if you want to invest in your future or just need another hour to add to your course-load, register for RRP 2100, RRP 3100, or RRP 4100 for the spring!

Contact RaiderReady@ttu.edu for more information! Posted:

10/24/2024



Originator:

Sarah Propps



Email:

spropps@ttu.edu



Department:

College Readiness





