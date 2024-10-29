Texas Tech TrUE SSO is hosting a Research Q&A with Dr. Surya Banerjee, offering undergraduate students the chance to engage with an expert and learn about research opportunities and trends. Dr. Surya Banerjee is part of the TTU Biological Sciences department and is investigating the effects of several novel genes found in fruit flies. This event is a great opportunity to ask questions and explore ways to get involved in research. Also, don't miss out on our 1st annual costume contest, where we invite those on campus to display their Halloween costumes for a chance to win TrUE merchandise!

10/23/2024



Chase Drucker



cdrucker@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Date: 10/29/2024



Biology Building Room 101



