Trivia Night at the Library!

Join us for Trivia Night in the Library!

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 6 Where: Library Room 205 Why: in celebration of the American Library Association's International Games Month

More Info: contact ryan.cassidy@ttu.edu

10/30/2024



Julie Barnett



julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Library





Academic