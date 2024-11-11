TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Congratulations To The 2024 Distinguished Staff Awards Recipients

Chancellor’s Award of Excellence

The Chancellor's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has five or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual demonstrates commitment to Texas Tech and has significantly increased productivity and efficiency, while using resources wisely and motivates others to serve at the same level of excellence.

 

Eric Martinez                    ITHC

Kay Tindle                        VP Research

Ashley Winters                Hospitality & Retail Management

 

President’s Award of Excellence

The President's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout the year. He or she has made presentations, served on committees, and volunteered for campus activities.

 

Anna Burton                      University Student Housing

Jorgann Holgersen            Risk Intervention and Safety Education – R.I.S.E

Tanya Massey                   University Student Housing

Yesenia Ochoa                  University Student Housing

 

Matador Award

The Matador Award recognizes a newcomer who has one to three years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has made significant contributions and shared innovative ideas to the department and to the Texas Tech Community.

 

Jenny Erdmann                   Electrical and Computer Engineering

Preston Hodges                  Rawls College of Business

Andrew Riojas                     United Supermarkets Arena

Robin Straley                      College Readiness

 

 

Staff Senate Award

The Staff Senate Award recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has exceeded their daily job duties in contributing to the welfare of students, faculty, staff, and to the success of Texas Tech through their accomplishments at work. They continually lead by example to increase productivity and efficiency at Texas Tech. The recipients are selected by the Texas Tech Staff Senate.

 

Jeramey Gillilan              College of Arts & Sciences

 

 

Masked Rider Award

The Masked Rider Award recognizes an individual who has three or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has contributed to the success of Texas Tech through his or her accomplishments at work and leads by example.

 

Ariana Hernandez               Raider Relief Advocacy & Resource Center

Cari Moye                           TTU K-12 Administration

Christy Norfleet                   Hospitality Services

Kellee Smith                        Research Services

Mark C. Snyder                   North West Texas APEX Accelerator Center

Sydnee Spector                  Animal Care Services

 

 

Guns Up Award (Team Award)

The Guns Up Award recognizes a team of employees that fostered cooperation with other employees to increase productivity and efficiency in the organization and has improved customer service and morale.

 

Jennifer Adling                 Procurement Services

Brandon Harper

Aaron Hughes

Marjean Pressimone

Phyllis Smith

Caitlyn Terrell

Charlene Williams
11/11/2024

Kailey Kilcrease

kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu

Human Resources


