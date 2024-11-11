Congratulations To The 2024 Distinguished Staff Awards Recipients Chancellor’s Award of Excellence The Chancellor's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has five or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual demonstrates commitment to Texas Tech and has significantly increased productivity and efficiency, while using resources wisely and motivates others to serve at the same level of excellence. Eric Martinez ITHC Kay Tindle VP Research Ashley Winters Hospitality & Retail Management President’s Award of Excellence The President's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout the year. He or she has made presentations, served on committees, and volunteered for campus activities. Anna Burton University Student Housing Jorgann Holgersen Risk Intervention and Safety Education – R.I.S.E Tanya Massey University Student Housing Yesenia Ochoa University Student Housing Matador Award The Matador Award recognizes a newcomer who has one to three years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has made significant contributions and shared innovative ideas to the department and to the Texas Tech Community. Jenny Erdmann Electrical and Computer Engineering Preston Hodges Rawls College of Business Andrew Riojas United Supermarkets Arena Robin Straley College Readiness Staff Senate Award The Staff Senate Award recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has exceeded their daily job duties in contributing to the welfare of students, faculty, staff, and to the success of Texas Tech through their accomplishments at work. They continually lead by example to increase productivity and efficiency at Texas Tech. The recipients are selected by the Texas Tech Staff Senate. Jeramey Gillilan College of Arts & Sciences Masked Rider Award The Masked Rider Award recognizes an individual who has three or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has contributed to the success of Texas Tech through his or her accomplishments at work and leads by example. Ariana Hernandez Raider Relief Advocacy & Resource Center Cari Moye TTU K-12 Administration Christy Norfleet Hospitality Services Kellee Smith Research Services Mark C. Snyder North West Texas APEX Accelerator Center Sydnee Spector Animal Care Services Guns Up Award (Team Award) The Guns Up Award recognizes a team of employees that fostered cooperation with other employees to increase productivity and efficiency in the organization and has improved customer service and morale. Jennifer Adling Procurement Services Brandon Harper Aaron Hughes Marjean Pressimone Phyllis Smith Caitlyn Terrell Charlene Williams Posted:

