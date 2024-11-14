The Texas Tech University Graduate School is needing judges for the 14th Annual Arts and Humanities Graduate Research Conference. This conference features paper presentations by graduate students working in the arts and humanities. This year's conference will be held Thursday, November 14, 2024 in the Student Union Building.

Faculty and staff judges from all disciplines will listen to panel presentations, give numerical scores according to a rubric, and give notes and critiques to the presenters. Current Masters and Doctoral students are not eligible to participate as judges for this competition. We will have a luncheon for all competitors and judges following the presentations.