Individuals are needed to participate in a research study about associations between verbal ability and taste preferences. Eligible participants will be asked to complete a task that assesses verbal fluency and then taste and rate drink samples. You may be able to participate in this study if you: 1. ... are between 21 and 29 years old. 2. ... have consumed alcohol in the past month. 3. ... have no medical conditions or essential medications that disallow the consumption of alcohol. A brief online survey will be used to determine if you are able to join the study. Even if you are not able to join the study, you will be entered into a semi-annual drawing for a $100 Amazon gift card, simply for completing the eligibility survey. Chances of winning are approximately 1 in 300. Should you qualify, you will complete two parts of the study: 1. First, you will be asked to complete a 45-minute online survey, on your own time, about your personality, mood, verbal ability, and typical drink preferences. You will receive a $10 Amazon gift card for completing this portion of the study. 2. Second, we ask that you come into the research lab to complete an assessment of your verbal ability. Later in this same session, you would also be asked to taste and remark on the appeal of different types of different beverages containing alcohol. To thank you for your time, you will receive up to $60 in Amazon gift cards for being in the full study. Your participation and data are completely confidential. To participate, please email psychology.tastetest@ttu.edu.

If you have questions, please reach out to: psychology.tastetest@ttu.edu



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.



Posted:

10/22/2024



Originator:

Mackenzie Wantje



Email:

mwantje@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Research

