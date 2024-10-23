|
Join us at the Rawls Graduate Programs Open House to learn more about our top-ranked master's and doctoral programs. Meet professors, snag some swag, grab a bite, and RSVP for a shot at door prizes* like a GMAT fee waiver (worth $275+). Don't miss out!
Kickoff to Success at the Rawls College of Business!
When: Wednesday, October 23rd from 3:00-5pm CST
Where: Rawls College of Business Atrium
*Please note that in order to be eligible for prizes, you must be present to win. Prize winners will be announced every 15 minutes.
|Posted:
10/22/2024
Originator:
David Sobo
Email:
David.M.Sobo@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 10/23/2024
Location:
Rawls College of Business Atrium
