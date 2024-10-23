Join us at the Rawls Graduate Programs Open House to learn more about our top-ranked master's and doctoral programs. Meet professors, snag some swag, grab a bite, and RSVP for a shot at door prizes* like a GMAT fee waiver (worth $275+). Don't miss out!

Kickoff to Success at the Rawls College of Business!

When: Wednesday, October 23rd from 3:00-5pm CST

Where: Rawls College of Business Atrium

*Please note that in order to be eligible for prizes, you must be present to win. Prize winners will be announced every 15 minutes.