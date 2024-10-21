|
The study specifically tends to describe your perception of the current advising learning experience, and whether self-determination has influenced your experience. We are hoping you will take a few minutes to share your experience as a graduate student. The results may be used to provide insight into the current debate on academic advising, which will rationalize the variability of academic advising practices in higher education.
Your opinions are valued, and your responses are voluntary. All survey results are anonymous. This survey should take no more than 10 minutes of your time.
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
|Posted:
10/21/2024
Originator:
Kennedy Awuonda
Email:
kawuonda@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
