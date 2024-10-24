The Master of Public Administration (MPA) Program is in the Department of Political Science. It's a 36-hour program (2 yrs) and courses are in the evening from 6:00 - 8:50 pm to accommodate the professional who works full-time. We're currently accepting applications for spring and fall 2025. We have a rolling admission which means you can submit your application and the required documents up until two weeks before the semester starts (Jan. 15th) to apply to the MPA Program. The GRE requirement for the MPA Program is being waived for spring and fall 2025.

The MPA Program also offers a Dual Degree JD/MPA (3 yrs). You must be accepted to the TTU Law School and complete one year of law school. During your second semester of law school is when you can apply to the Dual Degree JD/MPA Program. LSAT Test Scores are required.

If you have any questions, please send inquiries to: pols.mpa.advising@ttu.edu Posted:

10/24/2024



Originator:

Irasema Ibarra



Email:

era.ibarra@ttu.edu



Department:

Political Science





Categories

Academic

Departmental

