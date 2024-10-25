PhD Defense - Hydraulic fracturing and urban growth patterns in Texas

PhD Dissertation Committee Dr. Carlos Portillo-Quintero, NRM, Committee Chair Dr. Yunuen Reygadas, Geosciences Dr. Saif Haq, Architecture

doctoral candidate

Afsana Sharmin, MLA

of her dissertation entitled

"Petropolis: A Study of Urban Growth Patterns with reference to Hydraulic Fracturing in the Greater Midland-Odessa Region"

Friday, October 25, 2024

12:30 PM CDT

online via Microsoft Teams Meeting ID: 251 276 095 808 Passcode: GXSWry Dial in by phone +1 806-412-1525,,613097890# United States, Lubbock Phone conference ID: 613 097 890#

Open to the public.

10/22/2024



Originator:

Carlos Portillo Quintero



Email:

carlos.portillo@ttu.edu



Department:

Natural Resources Management



Event Information

12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 10/25/2024



Location:

Teams (Online)



