PhD Defense - Hydraulic fracturing and urban growth patterns in Texas
PhD Dissertation Committee
Dr. Carlos Portillo-Quintero, NRM, Committee Chair 
Dr. Yunuen Reygadas, Geosciences
Dr. Saif Haq, Architecture

We are happy to announce the upcoming defense by doctoral candidate 

Afsana Sharmin, MLA 

of her dissertation entitled 

"Petropolis: A Study of Urban Growth Patterns with reference to Hydraulic Fracturing in the Greater Midland-Odessa Region"

Friday, October 25, 2024

12:30 PM CDT

online via Microsoft Teams 
Meeting ID: 251 276 095 808
Passcode: GXSWry
Dial in by phone
+1 806-412-1525,,613097890# United States, Lubbock
Phone conference ID: 613 097 890#

Open to the public. 
