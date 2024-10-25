PhD Dissertation Committee
Dr. Carlos Portillo-Quintero, NRM, Committee Chair
Dr. Yunuen Reygadas, Geosciences
Dr. Saif Haq, Architecture
We are happy to announce the upcoming defense by doctoral candidate
Afsana Sharmin, MLA
of her dissertation entitled
"Petropolis: A Study of Urban Growth Patterns with reference to Hydraulic Fracturing in the Greater Midland-Odessa Region"
Friday, October 25, 2024
12:30 PM CDT
online via Microsoft Teams
Meeting ID: 251 276 095 808
Passcode: GXSWry
Dial in by phone
+1 806-412-1525,,613097890# United States, Lubbock
Phone conference ID: 613 097 890#
Open to the public.