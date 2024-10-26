Attend the Sigma Tau Delta Southwestern Regional Conference! TTU is co-hosting the conference with the UT-Dallas chapter.

Come support the presenters who will be sharing creative pieces and critical essays.

This is also a great opportunity to learn about conferencing, especially if you think you might want to present your critical or creative work in the future.

The conference is taking place this Saturday, October 26, from 9AM to 4PM central time via Teams.





Here's the link to join:









Here is the conference schedule: