Attend the Sigma Tau Delta Southwestern Regional Conference This Saturday!
Attend the Sigma Tau Delta Southwestern Regional Conference! TTU is co-hosting the conference with the UT-Dallas chapter. 

Come support the presenters who will be sharing creative pieces and critical essays. 
This is also a great opportunity to learn about conferencing, especially if you think you might want to present your critical or creative work in the future. 

The conference is taking place this Saturday, October 26, from 9AM to 4PM central time via Teams. 

Here's the link to join: 


Here is the conference schedule: 
https://texastechuniversity-my.sharepoint.com/:b:/g/personal/baylie_jett-mills_ttu_edu/EYRNAvhKgqBCnduZiLAuhDkB-8taKIUz08i0VkxojtXqZg?e=hTzzNW

It’s no problem if you can’t attend the entire conference: feel free to pop in and out at your convenience, or join for individual sessions. 

I encourage you to share the link and invitation widely with those interested. Anyone is welcome to attend, and there’s no registration fee. 

If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out! Contact: Baylie.Jett-Mills@ttu.edu 

Sigma Tau Delta is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
10/23/2024

Originator:
Baylie Jett Mills

Email:
Baylie.Jett-Mills@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 10/26/2024

Location:
Virtual via Teams


