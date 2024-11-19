POLITICAL ECONOMY READING PROGRAM — SPRING 2025

The Free Market Institute is accepting applications for an invitation to participate in the spring 2025 semester Political Economy Reading Program, a one semester, non-credit, extra-curricular, weekly undergraduate student reading group.

Program participants read and discuss selections from classic works and contemporary scholars that address important questions in political economy. A $1,000 scholarship is awarded to each participant who successfully completes the program.

SPRING 2025 PROGRAM

The theme for the spring 2025 reading program is Public Health and Political Economy. Participants will explore the challenges and controversies of providing public health in a free society.

What constitutes public health? What role does government and markets play in providing public health? How does the COVID-19 pandemic impact the future of public health?

The Free Market Institute will provide each participant with a set of readings to establish a foundation for the discussions that will address these questions and others of importance to the program theme assigned for the semester.

The group will meet twice weekly throughout the spring 2025 semester for Socratic-style discussion. Meetings will take place in person on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5:00-6:15 PM on the Texas Tech University campus. The program will begin with an Introductory Session on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

PROGRAM SUMMIT

Participants will also attend a weekend summit which will take place on February 7-8, 2025, on the Texas Tech University campus to be attended by program participants from Texas Tech University and Angelo State University. The Summit will feature formal remarks from Ryan Bourne (Cato Institute) who will discuss his book, Economics in One Virus: An Introduction to Economic Reasoning through COVID-19 (Cato Institute 2021).

PROGRAM ELIGIBILITY

All undergraduate students from any field of study who will have a full-time enrollment status at Texas Tech University during the spring 2025 semester, are eligible and encouraged to apply.

APPLICATION

DEADLINE to apply is Sunday, December 6, 2024.

Interested students may apply at the link below:

APPLY HERE (Political Economy Reading Program)

More information about the program can be found at the following link:

FMI Political Economy Reading Program

Please contact the Free Market Institute with any questions at 806.742.7138 or free.market@ttu.edu.