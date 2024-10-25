Rebecca Hite, Associate Professor in the Department of Curriculum & Instruction, was selected as the recipient of the Open Access Intellectual Contributions Award for displaying a sustained record of publishing in open access journals, with 39 peer-reviewed open access publications (Google Scholar Profile). Dr. Hite is also committed to mentoring emerging scholars to work towards publishing in OA venues; 21 of Dr. Hite’s articles were published with a Texas Tech University graduate student.

Narissra Punyanunt-Carter, Professor in the Department of Communication Studies was selected as the recipient of the Open Data Award for publishing research data openly through OSF. By making her research data accessible, Dr. Punyanunt-Carter has provided students with real-world datasets to enhance their education and contributed to fostering innovation, accessibility, and collaboration.

Rich Rice, Professor in the Department of English, was selected as the recipient of the Advocacy for Open Access Award for his work in championing open access scholarship through avenues such as presentations, publications, working with graduate students and international scholars using OA materials, and serving as lead editor for the open access publishing collaborative Perspectives on Writing Series with The WAC Clearinghouse for nearly 10 years.

Avinash Shrestha, graduate student in the Department of Plant and Soil Science, was selected as the recipient of the Graduate Student Award for demonstrating an impressive dedication to open access scholarship as a graduate student through a record of open access publications (Google Scholar Profile).

About the Open Access Award

The purpose of the Open Access Awards is to recognize faculty and graduate students who have made their research openly accessible. Open works can foster innovation, develop industry, advance scientific knowledge, increase citations and even support student retention. These awards are intended to assist faculty and graduate students when demonstrating the impact of their work. Recipients were selected by the Libraries’ Scholarly Publishing Team.





For more information contact:

Megan Scott, Scholarly Publishing Team Chair, megan.scott@ttu.edu