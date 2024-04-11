We are looking for participants over the age of 18 and are investigating the impact of culture on emerging adults’ perceptions of Markers of Adulthood and political attitudes.

This survey should take 15 minutes and your responses will be completely anonymous.

You will be asked to read through informed consent before starting the survey, it contains information about the purpose of the study and how your data will be used. Please ensure you have read through and have understood it before starting the survey.

Participants are entered into a one time drawing for a $15.00 e-gift card at the completion of this study (December 2024). Click here to participate in the study! https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6PV1J4HbzvX9y4K

OR, if you are a Texas Tech student needing SONA credit, you may complete this survey through the CoMC online study system: https://ttucomc.sona-systems.com/, “Young Adult Attitudes and Experiences.”

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this study, please contact Dr. Ali Joy Luempert (ali.j.luempert@ttu.edu, 806-834-5741). If you have any questions concerning your rights as a research subject, you may contact the Human Participants Review Board, at Texas Tech University at (806) 742-2064 (IRB2024-901).

This research project has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.