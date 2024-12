ORS invites you to join us for our annual open house!

When: Thursday, December 12th, from 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m.

Where: Administration building's West Wing on the third floor, Suite 349.

We invite you to come enjoy refreshments and vote for the best decorated door!





Please feel free to bring canned food to contribute to our annual donation to the TTU Food Pantry.