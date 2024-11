Join the Library for the following online workshops:

Nov. 11: Data Management for Researchers, 2-3 p.m. Nov. 12: Data Management for Researchers (NSF, USDA, DoE), 2-3 p.m. Nov. 14: Data Management for Researchers (NIH), 2-3 p.m. Nov. 15: Data Management for Researchers (NEH), 2-3 p.m.

Dec. 3: Data Management for Researchers, 2-3 p.m. Dec. 4: Data Management for Researchers (NSF, USDA, DoE), 2-3 p.m. Dec. 5: Data Management for Researchers (NIH), 2-3 p.m. Dec. 6: Data Management for Researchers (NEH), 2-3 p.m.

Learn more about online workshops and register here

For more information, contact Matthew.Mceniry@ttu.edu



Posted:

11/11/2024



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





