Do you have questions for Procurement Services? Is there anything in the procurement process you wish you could clarify with a Subject Matter Expert? Any challenges in a procurement you are currently working on? Join us for an open-ended Q&A session Friday, November 1, 2024 at 2pm to ask your questions live!





You use the following Teams meeting information on Friday, or email TechBuy.Purchasing@ttu.edu for a calendar invite!

Meeting ID: 251 311 182 829

Passcode: BpapFp





We look forward to seeing you and answering your questions!