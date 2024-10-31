TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Procurement Services Q&A Session
Do you have questions for Procurement Services? Is there anything in the procurement process you wish you could clarify with a Subject Matter Expert? Any challenges in a procurement you are currently working on? Join us for an open-ended Q&A session Friday, November 1, 2024 at 2pm to ask your questions live! 

You use the following Teams meeting information on Friday, or email TechBuy.Purchasing@ttu.edu for a calendar invite! 
Meeting ID: 251 311 182 829
Passcode: BpapFp

We look forward to seeing you and answering your questions!
Posted:
10/31/2024

Originator:
Molly Andrade

Email:
Molly.Andrade@ttu.edu

Department:
Procurement Services


