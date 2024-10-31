Do you have questions for Procurement Services? Is there anything in the procurement process you wish you could clarify with a Subject Matter Expert? Any challenges in a procurement you are currently working on? Join us for an open-ended Q&A session Friday, November 1, 2024 at 2pm to ask your questions live!

You use the following Teams meeting information on Friday, or email TechBuy.Purchasing@ttu.edu for a calendar invite! Join the meeting now Meeting ID: 251 311 182 829 Passcode: BpapFp

We look forward to seeing you and answering your questions! Posted:

10/31/2024



Originator:

Molly Andrade



Email:

Molly.Andrade@ttu.edu



Department:

Procurement Services





Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization

