Join us for an engaging lecture by Douglass Robison, Founder and President of Natura Resources. Throughout his career in the energy sector, Douglass has been involved in leading-edge technologies. Before founding Natura Resources, he served as a Partner, Co-founder, President, and Executive Chair of ExL Petroleum, a Permian-based oil and gas exploration and production company. In 2004, he was appointed by former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to serve on the Texas Energy Planning Council and co-chaired the Energy Supply Committee, which highlighted the importance of nuclear energy in our energy future. He currently serves on the Texas Advanced Nuclear Reactor Working Group under appointment by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.