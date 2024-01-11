The Texas Tech Annual Biological Sciences Symposium (TTABSS) is now accepting abstracts! TTABSS will be held February 21st/22nd, 2025. The symposium is hosted by the department of Biological Sciences, Tech Association of Biologists, and Tech American Society for Microbiology. Abstract submissions are open until December 13th, 2024, to undergraduate and graduate students who are completing research under the umbrella of biological sciences. Please follow the link below to submit your abstract! This is a great opportunity to present in-progress or completed research! If you have any questions, please email mtedesch@ttu.edu for more information. Decisions will be released January 6th, and information on registration will come in future announcements.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeVsMkPYZtDox23GFsvarKqwyqfNhxDdxijuFvRGTXGRvt2wQ/viewform?usp=sf_link

