These meetings are intended to provide a forum for the Office of Human Resources and our campus HR Business Partners to work together, share insights, and collectively address HR-related challenges and opportunities to support the University's success.

Posted:

11/4/2024



Originator:

Katelyn Estevez



Email:

katmaldo@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources



Event Information

Time: 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Date: 11/21/2024



Location:

Online Teams Meeting



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization