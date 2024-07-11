Want the 411 on scholarships? Want to spend some time with therapy dogs? Needing resources to support your well-being? Come to the Student Success Series for FREE food and get your questions answered! November 7th will be all about scholarships and scholarship resources, November 14th will welcome you with therapy dogs and mental health resources, and November 21st will be aimed at campus resources that support your well-being!

Posted:

11/4/2024



Originator:

Alejandra Padgett



Email:

alepadge@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Engagement



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 11/7/2024



Location:

College of Education Basement



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

