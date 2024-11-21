Homesickness is a very normal and common occurrence for international students. Finding ways to cope with that feeling in a healthy way is key to achieving success in your university studies. Join us for our session on navigating homesickness as an international student.

Join International Affairs and guest presenter Dr. Fan Ding, who was also an international student herself at Texas Tech. This workshop will be hosted in Holden Hall rm 127 on November 21st from 3:30-4:30 PM.

For more International Student Wellness Resources please visit our website.