Need study space? The library has you covered with both quiet and non-quiet spaces.

Quiet Study Areas: Stacks 1-5 are designated quiet areas. Reserve individual carrels or group study rooms by visiting the East Service Desk.

Non-quiet areas: The ground floor has numerous study space options. Find public computers, printers, scanners and the Study Hub, ideal for group studying and remote group connectivity. And visit the Research Hub (Room 132) for study space and one-on-one assistance from librarians.

The mezzanine, basement and Dynamic Media Services (second floor east) are also non-quiet areas. Find more public computers on the mezzanine, and Mac computers in Dynamic Media Services.