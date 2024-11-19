Our study aims to test the acceptance of grain-based ready-to-eat products. As a food panelist you will be required to test some grain-based food samples and rate each sample according to your acceptance on a given scale. The sensory analysis will take 60 to 90 minutes to complete. At the end of the food sensory evaluation, you will receive a $20 gift card for your time and participation. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to our research team: Krithika Maki (kmaki@ttu.edu) and/or Dr. Oak-Hee Park (oak-hee.park@ttu.edu) Click on the link https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6P4rFQxPBYhD2u2 to determine your eligibility. This research study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

