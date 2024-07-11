We will be getting together virtually via Teams to discuss the book Dear Justyce by Nic Stone. This is the sequel to our national organization’s 2022 common reader Dear Martin. It has won NPR and Bank Street Best Book of the year and has 4.4 out of 5 on Goodreads. You will definitely want to be at this event. Email us at psideltasigmatd@gmail.com to get the link.